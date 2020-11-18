Taapsee Pannu 'fined' for riding bike without helmet during 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

Actor Taapsee Pannu who is currently shooting for her upcoming film `Rashmi Rocket` on Wednesday shared a behind the scene picture from the shoot riding a bike.



The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture and also revealed that she was fined right before the picture was clicked for riding the bike without a helmet.



The picture captures the `Pink,` actor riding the bike from her back as she was decked in denim from head to toe.



"Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills," she wrote in the caption. Several celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post some gushing over her while others laughing over her getting fined.



"On a bike like that they shouldn`t be able to `find` you," commented `Thappad` film director Anubhav Sinha. `Rashmi Rocket` chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.



Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.