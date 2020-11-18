Taapsee Pannu 'fined' for riding bike without helmet during 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

ANI New Delhi Nov 18, 2020, 11.17 PM(IST)

Taapsee Pannu in 'Rashmi Rocket' Photograph:( Twitter )

Actor Taapsee Pannu who is currently shooting for her upcoming film `Rashmi Rocket` on Wednesday shared a behind the scene picture from the shoot riding a bike. 

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture and also revealed that she was fined right before the picture was clicked for riding the bike without a helmet. 

The picture captures the `Pink,` actor riding the bike from her back as she was decked in denim from head to toe.

"Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills," she wrote in the caption. Several celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post some gushing over her while others laughing over her getting fined. 

"On a bike like that they shouldn`t be able to `find` you," commented `Thappad` film director Anubhav Sinha. `Rashmi Rocket` chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021. 

