Sushant Singh Rajput's sister appeal for early hearing at Bombay HC fearing CBI arrest 

Fearing arrest, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh have requested the Bombay High Court for an early hearing.



The two have been named in an FIR lodged by the actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty.



According to reports, the petition filed by Priyanka and Meetu Singh will be heard on November 4. The sisters had file the petition to quash Rhea’s FIR against them.



Rhea had accused Priyanka and a Delhi based doctor for illegally prescribing medicines containing psychotropic substances, without a consultation.



Sushant died a week after his sister encouraged him to consume the medicines.



Rhea cited text exchanges between the actor and his sister as evidence indicating that a doctor's consultation was taken before Sushant was told to take the medication.



In their petition, Sushant’s sisters have claimed that the medicines are not banned and the guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) on April 11, for telemedicine “allows the medicine to be prescribed to a patient even at the first consultation”.



Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has filed a reply to the petition. “Sushant was very much in Mumbai, Maharashtra and not in New Delhi. That is also surprising that Dr Tarun Kumar being a Cardiologist thought it is fit to prescribe medications to a person he did not know and had never met with Psychotropic substances. There is nothing to indicate that there was ever any teleconference held between Sushant and the accused doctor,” notes Rhea’s affidavit according to a report in India Today.



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The NCB had arrested Rhea on charges of procuring and giving illegal drugs to the actor. She is out on bail. His family had filed a case against Rhea accusing her of abetting his suicide.

A month back, a report by AIIMS stated that the actor had died by suicide and there was no foul play involved.