Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik charged by NCB 

The Narcotics Control Bureau filed draft charges on Wednesday against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in connection to an ongoing drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea had already served jail time in 2020 related to the case.



Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court.



The prosecution has proposed the court charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for the deceased actor. The court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused, however, it couldn't be done like a few of the accused moved discharge applications. The court stated that charges would be frames only after discharge please was decided first.



All the accused, including Rhea and Showing, were present before the court on Wednesday.



Special judge V G Raghuwanshi, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, posted the matter for hearing on July 12.



Rhea was arrested in the case in September 2020. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also names as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs. Most of them are now out on bail.



Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The CBI is probing the case pertaining to his death.

