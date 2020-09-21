Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor for questioning

The Narcotics Control Buearu (NCB) will be sending summons to prominent Bollywood celebrities including actersses Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others.



According to reports, the NCB is widening its ongoing probe of the drugs angle in the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



According to a top NCB source related to the probe, "This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning."



The NCB is likely to also call in actress Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambhatta.



Sara starred with Sushant in 'Kedarnath' while Shraddha shared the screen with the late actor in 'Chichhore'.



An NCB source said that the drug law enforcement agency got the lead on these actors after it was found that they went on an island near Pune multiple times for parties.



The NCB has arrested Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant`s personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others in the case for allegedly procuring and transporting drugs.



It had registered a case on a request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found several WhatsApp chats between several people ostensibly for procuring drugs.