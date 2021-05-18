Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' is now the third highest rated film on IMDb

Tamil actor Suriya's film 'Soorarai Pottru' is creating history. The film which released in November 2020 on OTT platform, is now the third highest rated film on IMDb. The film is rated at 9.1 right behind two Hollywood classics 'The Shawshank Redemption' at 9.3 and 'The Godfather' which is rated 9.2.

The drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, also starred Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas alongside Suriya.



The film was losely based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It was India's official entry to Oscars this year in the International Film category but was not nominated in the final five.



IMDb is an online database of information related to films, TV programmes, home videos, video games and streaming content online.



The film released on Amazon Prime in November after delay in theatrical release due to post production work and COVID-19 pandemic.