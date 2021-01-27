Suriya starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' enters the Oscar race 

Tamil superstar Suriya's latest film 'Soorarai Pottru' is headed for Oscars. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film has entered the Oscar race in multiple categories.

The film's co-producer Rajsekar Pandian shared the news on Twitter and also shared screenshots of the emails that he has received from the Academy.

"Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy", Pandian tweeted.

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today 👍🏼👍🏼 @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021 ×



According to reports, the film has entered the race in categories like Best Actor, Actress, Director and Original Score among others.



Based on the Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, 'Soorarai Pottru' released in November 12 on Amazon Prime. The film was well-received by the audience and critics alike.



It was the first Tamil film to release on an OTT platform.