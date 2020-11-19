Supreme Court refuses to remove stay on release of Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Jhund' in copyright case

The Supreme Court of India refused to lift a stay on the release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Jhundh'. On Wednesday, by dismissing the appeal of the movie producer Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Limited (Known as T-Series) against the Court's of Telangana on the release of the movie and over copyright infringement.



During the hearing, the apex court observed that it is an interesting case and it would direct that the trial will be completed within six months. However, the counsel for the filmmaker stated that the movie will lose its value in six months.



''A settlement agreement for Rs 1.3 crore was signed between the parties. Now they are not adhering to it. Please consider on merits." they said.



Earlier this month, Hyderabad- based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar has filed a contempt of court against Amazon prime and makers of the film 'Jhund' alleging copyright infringement.

Kumar had told agencies that Paul had also signed a No Objection Certificate, declaring that the director had been given exclusive rights to make the biopic in any language and it had not been given to anyone else. “But he (Paul) went back on the promise and entered into another agreement with Jhund producers,” he alleged.



The film, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, was scheduled to be released this month on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in May but due to the pandemic, the movie was moved ahead.

