Suga of BTS admits he loves Bollywood: Want to perform in India

BTS enjoys a huge fan following in India. While the ARMY in India is strong, the band has never performed here. Now, band member Suga has expressed his desire to visit India soon. Suga is currently on his first solo tour - Agust D-Day Tour- and has been touring the world. After his recent concert in Bangkok, Suga hosted a live session where he admitted that he wants to travel to India and that he loves Bollywood.



‘I want to tour India'



During the live session, Suga whose actual name is Min Yoongi, was going through the comments on the Weverse Live and acknowledged the love he has received from India. When a fan asked about his plans to perform here in the country, Suga said, “India? Guys, I really want to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for the shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately, we couldn’t set up a show due to Covid.”



A few moments later, he mentioned that he sees that a lot of love has been pouring from India. He also added that he loves Bollywood films. “I want you guys to know I’m seeing all the flags you’ve been putting in the comments. One day, I’ll go visit each and every place.”



He added, “India, I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, love the Bollywood films.”



As Suga expressed his desire to visit India, Twitter was flooded with messages from Indian fans of BTS as they could not contain their excitement. Many would recall that in 2020, a Mumbai tour of BTS had to cancelled owing to Covid and the lockdown. Since then a lot has changed and BTS as a band has announced its break so that the seven member group can concentrate on their respective solo careers. Two members are serving mandatory duties in the South Korean army.



Suga of BTS released his first solo album, D-Day, in April and since then has been touring America and Asia.