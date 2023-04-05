Sudeep announces his support for Basavarj Bommai and BJP in upcoming Karnataka assembly elections

Leading South Indian actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep announced on Wednesday that he would be contesting for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the upcoming Karnataka elections. Bommai is part of the ruling BJP party. The news comes amid Sudeep filing an FIR after receiving threat letters over leaking private videos of him.



Bommai said Sudeep supporting him means the actor would campaign for the BJP.



Sudeep, who has a huge fan following in the southern state of Karnataka and is one of the highest-paid actors of Kannada cinema, however, made it clear that he is not entering politics and neither is he contesting the polls. The actor indicated that he is not backing a party. It was widely speculated that the actor would be joining BJP on Wednesday.



Stressing his affection and respect for the Chief Minister and recalling that he stood by him during difficult times and shared a very close bond with his family, the actor announced his support to Bommai.



"There were only a few people who stood by me during my difficult times and among them, the main person and my loved one is Basavaraj Bommai 'mama'. It is a duty and gratitude that I have for this loveable person," the multi-lingual actor said.



When asked if he would campaign for the Chief Minister or the party he belonged to, Sudeep said he would only follow Bommai's instructions. "I am here only because Bommai wants me to support a few people. However, I cannot campaign for everybody because humanly I cannot and I won't."



To a question, whether there was any pressure from the Income Tax or the Enforcement Directorate to campaign for the BJP, he said the I-T searches had happened in the past and they left after finding nothing.



"Why do you think I will come due to that? Do you think I am a person who will succumb to any threat or pressure? I have come here for my affection and love (for Bommai) and not pressure," the actor clarified.





Kichcha Sudeep receives threat letters





Several media reports stated that a person had sent a series of threatening letters to the actor recently. The letters allegedly threatened the actor that his private videos would be leaked in the public.



The letters were sent to Kiccha Sudeep's manager, following which an FIR was registered at the Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.



Taking note of the complaint, the police registered an FIR against an unknown person.





Kichcha Sudeep film star



Sudeep, best known for his performance in films such as Swathi Muthu, Kempe Gowda, Eega, and Pailwaan, hails from the Shivamogga district and belongs to Valmiki Nayaka community, the largest tribe in the ST category, in the state.



Over the years he has acted in movies in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Kannada. He was also seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2. He was last seen in Kabzaa which was declared a hit at the box office.