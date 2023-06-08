Studio Ghibli will not promote Hayao Miyazaki's final film, here's why 

Filmmaker, animator, and manga artist Hayao Miyazaki's next and apparently final film will release without any 'frills' that have become a norm in today's time to promote upcoming films. Miyazaki's film will be released without any trailer. It will also not be marketed nor will any promotional material be shared for the press.



In an interview with Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju producer Toshio Suzuki said the film, titled How Do You Live?, would be released with “no trailers or TV commercials at all … no newspaper ads either.”



“Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire," the producer added.



How Do You Live? is due to be released in Japan on 14 July. While the makers have opted for a no-promotion strategy, ardent fans are not entirely devoid of information. Studio Ghibli, the film’s production house, released a poster for it in December, and Miyazaki revealed some details about the film way back in 2017 in an interview. The maker had stated that the film was inspired by the 1937 novel of the same name by Genzaburō Yoshino.



Hayao Miyazaki's work



Miyazaki reportedly started working on the film in 2016 after coming out of a previously announced retirement following the release of his last completed feature, The Wind Rises.