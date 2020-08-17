'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp's twitter account hacked

Noah Schnapp star of popular web series 'Stranger Things' shared on Saturday that his Twitter account has been hacked.

Schnapp took to his Instagram to inform his fans. "Someone hacked my Twitter, it`s not me. I`m trying to get back and ill let you know when I do."

The 15-year-old star had over 8,60,000 followers in the micro-blogging site.The message "suicidal thoughts" was sent out from the young actor`s account at around 3:27 pm, on Saturday.



The actor`s account also retweeted a user who wrote, "just beat the **** out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS."



Other tweets that consisted of racist and sexual remarks have since been removed.

(With ANI Inputs)