Steven Spielberg ropes in Seth Rogen to play his real-life uncle in next film

Steven Spielberg has roped in Seth Rogen for his next.

Steven Spielberg was in talks to make a film on his beloved uncle, on a project that is loosely based on the filmmaker’s growing up years in Phoenix, Arizona.

Seth Rogen will play a character inspired by Spielberg's favorite uncle.

Among those already cast is actress Michelle Williams who is on the call sheet in a role inspired by the filmmaker's mother.

Steven Spielberg penned the script with Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing the project and it is expected to hit theatres in 2022. eying a July start date for a 2022 release.