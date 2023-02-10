Steven Spielberg praises SS Rajamouli's 'RRR': ‘It was like eye candy’

Steven Spielberg is a big fan of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. The ace director praised the Telugu drama during his recent chat with the Indian director over a Zoom call about his Academy Award-nominated film 'The Fabelmans,' which was released in India on February 10.



Before discussing his critically acclaimed film, Steven praised Rajamouli's film, revealing that he has watched the film last week only.



Rajamouli met the veteran actor at a cocktail party in Los Angeles in January, when he was busy promoting his movie in the US. Later, sharing a photo with the director, Rajamouli hailed the director as his "god."



However, now that he has watched the film, here's what he thought about Ram Charan and JR NTR's film.



"I thought your movie was outstanding... It was just amazing," Spielberg said, per Variety.



"I couldn't believe it, it was like eye candy... it was extraordinary to look at and experience," he continued.



Reacting to Steven's kind words, SS said, "I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance, it means a lot to me."



The director also praised the performances of Ram Charan, NTR Jr., Alia Bhatt, and Alison Doody.



