Steven Spielberg and the Duffer Brothers adapting Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’

Steven Spielberg is bringing a new adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's 1984 fantasy novel 'The Talisman'. King and Peter Straub had penned the book in 1984 which will be turned into a series for Netflix.



The Duffer Brothers, who are known for 'Stranger Things' will be executive producers of the series along with the ace-director. The brothers will producer for their production company Monkey Massacre Productions, while Spielberg will collaborate with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey at Amblin. King is also an executive producer along with Paramount Television.



Another 'Stranger Thing' member who was attached to the project is Curtis Gwinn, who worked as a writer and executive producer on the series, he will serve as writer and showrunner of the show.



The book is about a 12-year-old kid named Jack Sawyer, who goes on a fantastical road trip to find a powerful relic that he can use to save his dying mother (and the world). The quest doesn't just take place in America, though — it involves going in and out of a twisted mirror version of the country known as the Territories.



King has owned the screen rights to the book since 1982, two years before the book was published, but unfortunately, never found a way to develop it.



“I feel that in the very near future, that’s going to be our richest collaboration. Universal bought the book for me, so it wasn’t optioned. It was an outright sale of the book. I’ve owned the book since ’82, and I’m hoping to get this movie made in the next couple of years. I’m not committing to the project as a director, I’m just saying that it’s something that I’ve wanted to see come to theatres for the last 35 years.'' Spielberg said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

