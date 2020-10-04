Stephen Colbert arranged unexpected Late Night episode for Donald Trump's COVID diagnosis

Late-Night show host Stephen Colbert arranged an unexpected episode of 'The Late Show', for expressing his concern for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump COVID diagnosis.



The 56-year-old, pointed out the seriousness of the president's diagnosis, "Now, say what you will about the president, and I do," Colbert began. "This is a serious moment for our nation and we all wish the president and the first lady of the United States a speedy and a full recovery."



The episode was arranged with two appropriate guests, CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr Jon LaPook and political reporter John Dickerson.



Talking about Trump's helicopter trip to Walter Reed Medical Center after developing a fever and other symptoms, Colbert by taking the sly dig, he said, "I really think it’s important for all of us to separate the man from the office. And I hope on Nov. 3, we literally do," Colbert said. "But for now, I find it troubling, moving even, to see the president of the United States being taken to the hospital."



'To recap, the commander in chief of the most powerful nation on Earth has fallen ill with a virus that has hobbled the entire world. This, after spending the last few months holding rallies, mocking people who wear masks and generally acting like he was invincible, even though he’s a 74-year-old man with pre-existing conditions."



By talking further he said, That the diagnosis shouldn't have been surprising, Colbert said: "A lot of people are calling this an October Surprise. I think it’s more like an October well, yeah."



Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the hot topic on Friday for late-night comedians, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel who wished a speedy recovery but couldn't resist to poke about how he handled the pandemic.

