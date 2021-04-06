'Star Trek Discovery' season 4 first look teases a new threat

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer has been released by the makers and by the looks of it it seems a new threat awaits at the horizon.



The series blasted nearly 1,000 years into the future last year, as Michael Burnham and crew found a shockingly different universe from the one they came from. When season three ends, the original promise of Michael Burnham as a character is fulfilled, as she takes over the centre seat. In the season finale, she becomes the Captain of Discovery and heads out to rebuild the United Federation of Planets.

Sonequa Martin-Green revealed the new teaser herself, as part of First Contact Day.





Here it is! The first look at Season 4 of #StarTrekDiscovery! Premiering later this year on @paramountplus in the US & on @StarTrekNetflix around the world. #FirstContactDay #StarTrekUnitedGives pic.twitter.com/fIOxy8HPSX — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) April 6, 2021 ×

Along with the trailer, Paramount+ released the first description for season four. In the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, “Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery face a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown. And work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

Season four cast members who are returning include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber). New additions from last season are also coming back, including David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). No word yet on Grudge the cat, but we expect him to wander onto the bridge as well.