'Star Trek' actress Joanne Linville, 93, no more

Joanne Linville, 93, a character actress on episodes of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ is no more. She died in Los Angeles.

Joanne Linville has appeared on several TV shows -- from Studio One, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The United States Steel Hour and Have Gun, Will Travel to Dr. Kildare, Route 66, Naked City, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Gunsmoke, Columbo and L.A. Law.

In films, she has starred in ‘The Goddess’ (1958) with Kim Stanley, ‘Scorpio’ (1973) with Burt Lancaster and ‘A Star Is Born (1976) with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Meanwhile, she also featured on the original Star Trek third-season episode ‘The Enterprise Incident’ which premiered on Sept. 27, 1968. She played an iron-willed Romulan commander who tangles with William Shatner’s Kirk and is romanced by Leonard Nimoy’s Spock.

Joanne Linville is survived by her ex-husband, Oscar-nominated director Rydell. They had been married from 1962 until their 1973 divorce. They have children Christopher and Amy, both actors; grandchildren Austen, Ruby and Ginger; and great-grandson Kingston.