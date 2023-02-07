Sridevi's 'English Vinglish' to release in China to mark this date
To mark the fifth death anniversary of Bollywood star Sridevi, her film 'English Vinglish' will be releasing China on February 24. The film had released in 2012 and was well-received by the masses and critics alike. The Hindi film will be shown in 6000 theatres on the Chinese mainland. Initially released in 2012, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a five-minute standing ovation.
'English Vinglish' marked Sridevi's return to the big screen after a gap of 15 years. It eventually was chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category for 2013. Along with Sridevi, the film also starred Adil Hussain, Sumeet Vyas, Priya Anand, Sulabha Deshpande, and French actor Mehdi Nebbou.
In a statement, Kumar Ahuja, COO of Eros International said of the upcoming China release, "Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world. We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi."
The news of the release was also shared by actor Adil Hussain on Twitter. Hussain played Sridevi's husband in the film.
The film was inspired by Gauri Shinde's mother's life who ran a spice business and often wished she knew English to help further it. In the film, Sridevi ran a business of making and delivering laddoos, a traditional Indian sweet. Actor Amitabh Bachchan had a special cameo in the Hindi version, while Ajith Kumar appeared in a cameo in the Tamil version.