Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun and wife Lee Min-jung expecting second child

Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun and his wife, Lee Min-jung, are expecting their second child. Lee Byung played the role of Front Man in Netflix's Korean series. On August 4, reports of Lee Min's pregnancy with her second child started circulating after News1 reported the Korean actress is pregnant. Soon after, Lee Min's agency, MSteam Entertainment, confirmed that the rumour was indeed true.



As per Scoompi, the actress’s agency MSteam Entertainment said in a statement, “It is true that Lee Min Jung is pregnant with her second child,” and added, “Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are happy about this as both of them were wishing [for a second child].”



For the unversed, the couple is also parents to son Lee Joon-hoo, whom they welcomed in 2015. Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung got married in August 2013 in Seoul after years of on-and-off dating. Lee Byung-hun is a well-known Korean actor. However, he became international in 2021 with Squid Game. In the show, he played the role of Front Man, who is a mysterious person who wears a unique mask and manages the entire game of life and death.