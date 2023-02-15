Spike Lee is upset with Beyonce not winning Album of the Year Grammy

Spike Lee is opening up on pop star Beyonce losing at the Grammys for the top award of the night, Album of the Year. The ace filmmaker feels there is something wrong as Beyonce has never won a Grammy in that category even after being nominated four times.

Addressing this, Spike Lee said, “I’m not the male president of the BeyHive, but I love and support Beyonce. Her album is amazing. I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for album of the year and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bulls**t.” Here is the full list of winners of 2023 Grammy Awards.

Beyonce has never won Album of the Year Grammy in spite of being the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammy Awards. In 2017, she lost to Adele, then in 2015, she lost to Beck and in 2010 by Taylor Swift.

Spike Lee added, “There’s a history of great black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do black artists say: ‘F**k it’ – or seek white validation and chase awards? I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyonce. We know what the deal is. It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, and subterfuge. Or as the British say: it’s some poppycock!”