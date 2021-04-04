‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’: First trailer released, Zendaya to voice Lola Bunny

Zendaya is the new member of the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' family. The 'Euphoria' star is set to voice 'Looney Tunes' character Lola Bunny alongside LeBron James. The news was announced after the makers released the first trailer of the fan favourite movie.



The news was announced Saturday by the film’s Twitter account reading “Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya,” the tweet reads, alongside a gif of Lola Bunny. The news was first announced after Entertainment Weekly broke the news.

The trailer of the reboot of the 1996 movie shows NBA superstar LeBron James enter into the digital world following his son Dom and then he meets the movie antagonist Don Cheadle, playing Al G Rhythm.



The trailer moves up with Bron meeting Looney Tunes and where they together fight against Don to get his son back. The team of the Tunes will include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig and Roadrunner among others.



Watch the trailer here:





Director Malcolm D. Lee also talked about his version of Lola to "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters.



"We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice. For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others." He added.



The movie is set to release both theatrically and on HBO Max and on July 16.