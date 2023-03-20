South Korean stars Se7en and Lee Da-hae are getting married!

South Korean celebrities Se7en and Lee Da-Hae are all set to walk down the aisle in May. The singer and the actress announced the news of their marriage in separate posts on Instagram. Se7en told his 551,000 followers that he had “happy news” to share.



“I have vowed to marry my girlfriend Lee Da-hae, who always embraced me with love, and shared joy and sorrow together for the past eight years,” he said. The singer, whose actual name is Choi Dong-wook, revealed that the wedding would take place on May 6.

The 38-year-old singer pledged his commitment to his fiance and wrote, “From now on, I will live with more responsibility as a head of a family and a husband.”



While Se7en shared his commitment, Lee shared a series of wedding pictures. It is widely common in South Korea for engaged couples to shoot their wedding photographs ahead of the actual ceremony. The images are then used for digital invitations and social media.



The post features four pictures of the happy couple in different settings and different outfits. In one, she is pictured in a sleeveless floor-length lace gown, while Se7en wears a fitted gray suit with a black bow tie. Another photo has the couple outside a pink hotel, with Se7en in a pink blazer and shorts, while Lee in a lacy mini-wedding dress.



Another shot has a close-up of the bride, while the final image shows the pair in profile by the sea at sunset.



Lee also wrote a long post while sharing the images, “It may not be a big surprise as we have been dating for eight years, but I am still shy. I pondered a lot about how I should share the news.