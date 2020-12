South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies due to Covid-19 complications: Reports

Legendary filmmaker Kim Ki-duk is no more. The iconic filmmaker died due to Covid-19 complications on Friday in Latvia. He was known for art house films.



Kim Ki-duk made movies like 'Samaritan Girl', '3-Iron', ;Arirang', 'Pietà' and 'One on One'.



His career spanned over two decades and he had won several prestigious awards and films festivals like Berlin International Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.



He made his directorial debut with a film called 'Crocodile' in 1996. He subsequently gained international recognition for his 2001 film 'The Isle' which travelled to various film festivals and earned awards and appreciation.