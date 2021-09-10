South Korean actor Jung Woo Sung donates to support Afghan refugees

South Korean actor Jung Woo Sung is doing his bit to support refugees from Afghanistan. The South Korean actor who is the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has made a generous donation to support refugees.



The actor has reportedly donated approximately 85,777 USD to the Korean delegation of UNHCR for the emergency aid of the Afghan refugees.



Nearly 590, 0000 people have been displaced after the Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan.

More than half of the country's population needs aid during this difficult period.



Woo Sung says that he felt the need to help after seeing heartbreaking visuals of the refugees on the internet. While speaking to Soompi the actor said, “I hope this is of at least a little bit of help to the people of Afghanistan, who are enduring hardship after losing their homes due to recent events, and to the UNHCR, who are working in dangerous conditions for these citizens.”



“This is a time when the entire world should be paying attention to the humanitarian tragedy occurring in Afghanistan right now. We must listen to the desperation of people who cannot take refuge in their own country amidst these various dangers and tragic circumstances, and we must unite for them” he added.



The actor is known for his philanthropic work. Before this, he has donated to help people from several countries, including, Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, South Sudan and more.



He had also helped the people of Rohingya in Myanmar.