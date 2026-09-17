/It's a wrap for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali, new poster out

Ranabaali has already established itself as one of the year’s biggest and most eagerly awaited cinematic spectacles. Headlined by the beloved on- and off-screen duo Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the epic untold historical saga is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Ever since its announcement, the makers have kept anticipation soaring with captivating character posters, songs, and exclusive glimpses that have only heightened fans’ excitement. After locking in a grand Dussehra festive release, Ranabaali is now inching closer to its theatrical arrival.

The excitement around the film has been at an all-time high. The makers have announced that the film has wrapped up its shooting schedule. There are now just 29 days left before the film releases in theaters worldwide on October 16, 2026.



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To mark this major milestone, the makers shared a captivating monochrome poster featuring the lead duo in traditional period attire. Vijay Deverakonda steps into the role of Ranabaali, showcasing a striking, intense avatar, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, looking every bit elegant alongside him. The image immediately sets the stage for the grounded, high-stakes drama that fans have been eagerly waiting to experience on the big screen.

Taking to social media to share the updates, the makers wrote: "Ranabaali & Jayamma will meet you in 29 DAYS ❤️ Shoot wrapped up! Countdown to witness spectacular cinema begins ❤️‍🔥 #Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26."

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At its core, Ranabaali is a powerful story depicting the timeless battle between righteousness and tyranny, a theme that reflects the spirit of Dussehra and the victory of good over evil. To maximize the holiday energy, the makers chose the pre-Dussehra weekend to release the film, giving audiences worldwide the perfect cinematic event to celebrate the festive season.