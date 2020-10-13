Soumitra Chatterjee's health deteriorates, put on ventilation support

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has deteriorated and the actor has been put on BiPap ventilation. The actor has tested positive for coronavirus last week and has been admitted to Kolkata's Bellevue Nursing Home.

On October 9, Chatterjee was moved to the ITU and put on Oxygen support after his health deteriorated. A three-member medical team was set up to monitor the health of the legendary actor as soon as he was admitted to the hospital. The Dadasaheb Phalke winner is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Earlier, while speaking to media, his daughter Poulami Bose had said, “He is stable. He had a fever in the last few days. We wanted to admit him as a precautionary measure since he has multiple comorbidities.”

The veteran actor had resumed work just a few days ago. He was shooting for 'Abhiyaan' a film on his life where he is playing his older self while actor Jisshu Sengupta is playing his younger version. The film is being directed by Parambrata Chatterjee.

Soumitra Chatterjee is known for his path-breaking films with Satyajit Ray. He has been part of numerous Ray films including 'Ghare Baire', 'Apur Sansar', 'Charulata' and the Feluda series.