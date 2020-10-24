Soumitra Chatterjee's health deteriorates, doctors thinking of plasma therapy

The health of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee is continuously deteriorating. The 85 year-old is having neurological issues and doctors are thinking of giving a plasma therapy.



Dr Arindam Kar, who is treating the veteran actor said in a statement on Friday evening, that the other organ functions are okay but he is ''barely arousable.''



''As he has responded briefly for steroids our neurology panel is contemplating whether plasma therapy can be useful and we are mulling plan of action,'' Kar said.

"He is still having neurological issues despite being provided with the treatment. We are again repeating some of the tests," said Dr.



Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020, in a private clinic in South Kolkata. The 85-year-old was shifted to the intensive care unit and was kept under oxygen support at a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.



Soumitra is one of the most celebrated Bengali actors and is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray with whom he worked in fourteen films. He made his film debut with 'The World of Apu' in 1959. He also featured as Feluda/Pradosh Chandra Mitter, the famous private investigator from Calcutta.