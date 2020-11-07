Soumitra Chatterjee's health continues to be critical but stable

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata since the last month, continues to be critical but in a stable condition.



On Friday, one of the doctors attending on him said that Chatterjee continued to be on ventilation and was yet to regain consciousness. The actor's haemoglobin and platelet counts went up on Friday and his platelet was more than one lakh.



''It was not that topsy turvy day for the medical board. There has been no new change in Chatterjee’s organ functions and the ventilator support remains the same. His liver and organ functions remain okay. However his haemoglobin level and platelet counts (are) on the lower side,'' a doctor said.



The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee had been admitted to the medical facility on October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19. Soumitra is one of the most celebrated Bengali actors and is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray with whom he worked in fourteen films.

He made his film debut with 'The World of Apu' in 1959. He also featured as Feluda/Pradosh Chandra Mitter, the famous private investigator from Calcutta.

