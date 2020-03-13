'Soul' trailer: Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey team up for Disney and Pixar's new animation film

Prepare yourself to embrace a whole new meaning to life this summer as Disney and Pixar drop the trailer for their much-awaited film 'Soul'. From the streets of New York City to being transported into a cosmic realm called 'The Great Before', the film will answer some of life’s important questions.



The studio previously gave the audience the much-loved Oscars winning film ‘Inside Out’. The new trailer of 'Soul' will take the viewers on the journey of Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) and how he is about to find his true calling. Having lost his passion for music, Joe seeks the help of a soul named 22 to find his way back and, in the process, learn a lot about himself on a journey of discovery, introspection and self-realization.





Directed by the two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter and featuring a stellar cast that includes Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Questlove and Daveed Diggs, Soul is all set to hit theatres in June 2020.