SonyLIV’s first Malayalam release 'Kaanekkane' premieres on September 17

A family drama or murder mystery? When the past collides with the present, some uncomfortable secrets tumble out of the cupboard. In his second directorial venture, 'Kaanekkane', Manu Asokhan of Malayalam movie fame Uyare, promises to take viewers on an emotional ride, replete with sharp twists and turns as the central characters come to terms with their lives and the loss of a dear one.

Kaanekkane is SonyLIV’s first Malayalam offering, premiering on 17th September.

It features acclaimed actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shruti Ramachandra in lead roles.



On its face, the lives of four people, played by Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandra and Aishwarya Lekshmi, are intertwined. However, on scratching the surface, the scars begin to show. Kaanekkane explores a complex web of relationships and the guilt, fear, and grief that apprises the characters.



Produced by T.R Shamsudheen, under the banner DreamKatcher, the film also features actors Dhanya Mary Varghese, Rony David Raj, Prem Prakash, Binu Pappu, Sruthy Jayan, and Alok Krishna in prominent roles. Kaanekkaane marks the reunion of celebrated writers Bobby & Sanjay and director Manu Ashokan. Alby Antony has done cinematography for ‘Kaanekkaane’, and editing is by Abhilash Balachandran. Ranjin Raj has scored music for lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Vishnu Govind and Sree Sanker have handled the sound design and art is by Dileep Nath. Sreya Aravind is the costume designer of ‘Kaanekkaane’, make up is by Jayan Poonkulam.

Saneesh Sebastian is the chief associate director and Shabeer Malavattath is the production controller. Stills are by Jeo Jomey, VFX by Promice and designs are by Oldmonks.