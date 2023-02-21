SonyLIV brings exclusive digital-only episode Gateway to Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India has spurred India's entrepreneurial spirit and influenced the nation's perspective on business. The show's second season began with a bang on January 2 and has already grabbed the attention of the masses for its unique, never-before-seen content. Giving the momentum a boost, the platform has announced a digital-only episode - Gateway to Shark Tank India 2, will soon stream exclusively on Sony LIV. This exclusive episode will feature Vikas D. Nahar, Founder, and CEO, Happilo as a guest shark along with the existing panel.

Coming from a family that engaged in growing pepper and coffee, Vikas was naturally inclined towards building brands. This passion led him to start Happilo with an initial capital of just INR 10,000 and two members in his team, and from there on there was no looking back.

Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 provides select aspiring entrepreneurs with another opportunity to present their business ideas and concepts to seasoned investors and renowned business professionals.

Ranjana Mangla, Head - Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV said, "The show has made its way into the hearts of millions of viewers and aspiring entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to partner with Happilo and other sponsors for an exclusive Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 to promote the zeal of businessowners. The digital-only episode aims to encourage the ongoing spirit of entrepreneurship in our nation. This unique conceptual integration is a testament to our constant endeavor to provide disruptive and scalable opportunities for brands to seamlessly integrate and showcase their brand purpose.