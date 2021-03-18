SonyLIV announces its next, titled 'Project 9191'; watch trailer

Amidst the bustling lanes of Mumbai, a city shrouded in violence, DCP Amitabh Sinha is working towards eliminating crimes before they happen. Unfazed by odds, he is determined to eliminate crime from every nook and corner of the city, This gripping narrative lies at the core of SonyLIV’s upcoming fiction series, 'Project 9191'.

Coupled with jaw-breaking action and layered characters, the show is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence. Project 9191 is set to go live on and from 26th March only on SonyLIV.



From kidnappings, extortions to terror threats and more, DCP Amitabh Sinha (Satyajit Sharma) and his very abled team are on the move to crack every single clue, relayed to them by ordinary citizens and intercept any uncanny conversation over the cyber space to prevent a crime from taking place. But it’s not an easy road ahead for Sharad Kumar (Jaswant Singh Dalal), Deepa Nagpal (Trishna Mukherjee), Pankaj Dhanawade (Vaibhav Tatwawaadi) and retired constable Usman Dastangir (Dadhi Raj Pandey) as they work their way out of half-truths, faulty evidence, missing links and race against time to do the unthinkable. Will they succeed?



'Project 9191' features Satyajit Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Trishna Mukherjee, Abhishekh Khan, Manini De, Jagat Rawat amongst others.

Watch trailer here: