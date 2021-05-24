Sony BBC Earth’s ‘Life off the Leash’ is a one-of-a-kind travel adventure featuring dogs

Sony BBC Earth’s latest offering, ‘Life off the Leash’ will have hosts and travel junkies, Tanveer Taj and Priyanka Jena set out on an off-beat road trip with their dogs, Frodo - a Golden Retriever - and Cruise - a Labrador mix.

Premiering on May 31 on Sony BBC Earth and ‘Presented by’ Go-Pro, this one-of-a-kind, self-shot travelogue is a must watch for every travel buff and pet lover as it presents unseen places, unscripted stories, and unfiltered adventures.



Exploring untouched and pristine locations across the country, ‘Life off the Leash’ will offer a visual treat to all of us suffering from lockdown blues. From Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya to Kerala and Pondicherry, this epic 4-month long trip covers 12,500 kms across 20 states. With bucketloads of dog food in their car and a mission to pack plentiful memories in their backpacks, Tanveer and Priyanka uncover the never seen before side of India, live with native people and experience all possible terrains, weather, and cuisines that India offers.

On the upcoming show, Tanveer Taj and Priyanka Jena said in a statement, “Planning trips with pets may seem like a daunting task and through this show, we hope to change that as there is nothing more refreshing and adventurous than traveling with your pets. India is a pet friendly place and Life off the Leash uncovers that in the most raw and unfiltered format. We are so thrilled to share our journey with everyone and hope that people get inspired to explore this beautiful country and its people with their furry companions.”