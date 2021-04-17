Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID 19

Sonu Sood is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself. The actor had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Sood himself shared the news on his Twitter account and wrote, ''COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all Sonu Sood."

Last year, Sonu has won millions of hearts as he worked tirelessly over the pandemic period to help people in need during the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been at the forefront helping scores of stranded migrant labourers return to their native places amidst the pandemic and has extended a helping hand towards the coronavirus warriors.

Since morning I haven't kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless.The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021 ×

He recently expressed his feeling of helplessness as he struggled to arrange beds and medicines for the patients at the hospital. “Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide too many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home, wear a mask and prevent yourself from infection.” he tweeted.



The 'Simba' actor has joined the long list of celebrities who have tested positive recently actors including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ashish Vidyarthi tested positive.