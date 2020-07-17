Sonu Sood now donates 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police

Sonu Sood's relentless work towards Covid-19 relief is commendable. After helping scores of stranded migrant labourers return to their native places amidst the pandemic, the actor has now extended a helping hand towards the coronavirus warriors.



Sood recently donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police personnel.



The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday took to Twitter to thank the Bollywood actor for his "generous contribution" to help the Police personnel who have been working tirelessly amid the testing times. "I thank Sonu Sood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel," tweeted Deshmukh.



Responding to the Home Minister, Sood said, "Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers and sisters are our real heroes and this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind."

Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 16, 2020

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like `Singh is Kinng,` `Simmba`, and `Happy New Year` has been hailed by media and people at large for his work in helping migrant labourers reach their homes amid lockdown.