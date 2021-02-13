Sonam Kapoor wraps up shooting for crime-thriller 'Blind'

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on Saturday concluded the shooting for her upcoming crime-thriller `Blind` in Scotland. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced that the movie was shot in a 39-day start to finish schedule.

"SONAM KAPOOR: CRIME THRILLER FILMING COMPLETE... #Blind - starring #SonamKapoorAhuja - was shot in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule in #Glasgow [#Scotland]...." tweeted Adarsh."Costars #VinayPathak, #PurabKohli and #LilleteDubey... Directed by Shome Makhija. #Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim... 2021 release." he added.

Alongside the post, Adarsh also shared a picture of the `Aisha` star as she smilingly held the clap of the final shoot from the sets, along with teammates.



`Blind`, whose shoot kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.



The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. `Blind` is scheduled to release in 2021.