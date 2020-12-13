Sonam Kapoor Ahuja joins hands with UN World Food Programme 'to end hunger'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja joined hands with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to make people aware about the hunger programmes across the globe.



"Congratulations to the UN World Food Programme on being awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize. This is a powerful reminder that peace and Zero Hunger go hand-in-hand. Join me and @worldfoodprogramme in our mission to end hunger. Follow WFP to find out how you can help make a difference!," Sonam tweeted."



Ending hunger is the greatest challenge of our time, but together we can make an impact on the 690 million people who go to bed hungry every night, and we`ve attached a one-pager here with more information about the link between hunger and conflict. Please let us know if you have any questions about WFP`s work to end global hunger, and looking forward to hearing from you!" reads an official release.

Congratulations to the UN World Food Programme on being awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize. This is a powerful reminder that peace and Zero Hunger go hand-in-hand. Join me and @WFP in our mission to end hunger. Follow WFP to find out how you can help make a difference! pic.twitter.com/NgIOaJqTKV — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 10, 2020 ×

Nearly 700 million people around the world are facing hunger with many affected by violence and conflict. Meanwhile, to make people aware of this global emergency, the `Khubsoorat` actor has come forward to support the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).



According to the release, the actor`s earlier support to the WFP has helped the organisation in providing over 15 billion meals to 100 million people in more than 80 countries each year.



Recently, the Programme has been presented with the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for their work in food security and its impact on peace and stability.On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in the 2019 release `The Zoya Factor` opposite Dulquer Salmaan. According to reports, the actress has been reading various scripts currently, during her stay in London and might soon announce her next.