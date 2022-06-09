Sonali Bendre shares her view on true journalism, fake news and more

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is undoubtedly one of the highly talented actresses in our industry. Sonali, who enthralled the audience with her back to back movies in the industry, is all set to make her OTT debut with director Vinay Waikul's series 'The Broken News'.



The series is all about ethical Vs unethical journalism, in which Bendre is playing a role of a fair journalist Amina Qureshi, who is a head of a tv channel Awaaz Bharti. Amina is loyal, dedicated to her work and trying to deliver the right news at a time when half of the news channels are running after TRPs.



Sonali Bendre shared her perspective on journalism when it comes to delivering the real and unbiased stories to the public and ever she has been affected by broken news stories on her.



Through your character, Amina do you wish to encourage journalists to tell the real story?



Everybody always tells the real story, it's just that it’s their version of it. I would like everybody to align with the versions that they present but on a simpler note. You always wish for people to tell the truth because I believe in the truth and I have always said that life is about simple things. Love, truth – these are the things that matter. If we can lead our lives by those standards, then society as a whole and the world would be a better place.



Have you ever been affected by fake news stories on you?



The amount of time I have been in the industry, of course.

Bankrolled by BBC Studios, the fourthcoming series is an official adaptation of the popular British series ‘Press’ that follows the story of two rival news channels. The series is all set to release on Zee5 on June 10th.



Bendre, who has spent some time off the silver screen due to her cancer, has been part of some star-studded movies like ‘Sarfarosh’ co-starring Aamir Khan, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ starring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor amongst others.