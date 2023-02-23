Sonakshi Sinha's OTT debut Dahaad receives good response at Berlin Film Festival

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will make her OTT debut with web show titled Dahaad. She will be seen in the role of a cop. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films and Ruchika Oberoi, recently premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. It received a good response at the coveted film festival.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Dahaad is a crime-thriller series that revolves around the story of a fearless cop named Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi). Sonakshi's character is portrayed as a strong, independent, and a fearless cop who leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of justice. The show also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Talking about the experience at the Berlin Film Festival, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "The response was overwhelming, this was already a project I am so proud to be a part of, and seeing it being received so warmly at such a huge international platform was just so gratifying."