Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad to premiere on Prime Video on this date

In February, Sinha's show become the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival.

In the show, Sinha plays the role of a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.



The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.



Apart from Dahaad, Sinha also has another exciting pipeline project, Heeramandi. The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.