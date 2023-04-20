Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad to premiere on Prime Video on this date
Story highlights
The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation.
The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation.
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will make her OTT debut with Amazon Prime's show Dahaad. In the show, Sinha plays the role of a cop.
The crime drama, starring Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in lead roles, will premiere on Prime Video on May 12, 2023. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films, and Ruchika Oberoi, recently premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.
The crime drama series is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers on the series.
In February, Sinha's show become the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival.
In the show, Sinha plays the role of a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.
The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.
Apart from Dahaad, Sinha also has another exciting pipeline project, Heeramandi. The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.