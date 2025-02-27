Sonakshi Sinha says there was never a ‘question of conversion‘ to Islam for marrying Zaheer Iqbal

When the news of Zaheer and Sonakshi's marriage hit the headlines, many raised questions about whether Sonakshi would convert to Islam for the wedding, given their different religions. However, before the wedding day, the Notebook actor's father, Iqbal Ratansi, clarified that she would not be converting and that they would be having a civil marriage instead.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about not converting to Islam after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Since the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer have never shied from talking about themselves and their bond. Months after the wedding, the Dabangg actress has revealed that her husband never enforced his religion on her.



Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sinha shared, “We were not looking at religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did. He is not enforcing his religion on me, and I am not enforcing mine on him.''



She added, ''We never even discussed religion. We don’t sit and talk about it. Instead, we appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions in their home, and I have mine. I respect them and their culture, just as they respect me and my family. That’s how it should be.”



Further talking, Sonakshi said that there was never a question of conversion. “There was never a question of conversion. We love each other, and that was enough.”



At the time of the marriage, several reports claimed that Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was earlier an MP from the BJP, was upset with her marriage. Rubbishing all the rumours, the actress revealed that her father reacted very maturely and calmly.



Coming from two different religions, the couple ditched the religious ceremony and instead chose to get married in a civil ceremony. No Hindu or Muslim wedding rituals were performed at the wedding.