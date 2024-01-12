Sohaila Kapur, Vikram Kochhar, and Pankaj Berry reminisce about the joys of Lohri

Sohaila Kapur whose family has strong Punjabi roots on both sides of the border also has very fond memories of the festival and says, "As a Punjabi living in Delhi, Lohri is a very important festival for me and I have grown up with it. We usually visit relatives and light the bonfire and I remember enjoying it thoroughly as a child and 'feeding' the fire with peanuts and 'revris'. One of my fondest memories is visiting my Masi's House on Lohri and dancing around the fire. To me, the festival represents a time of family togetherness."



The actor who stars in Zee Theatre's teleplay, 'Where Did I Leave My Purdah' connects the festival with the onset of spring and says, "After the cold Delhi winter, everybody looks forward to 'Lohri'. Festivals like this also bring communities together, help us to enjoy each other's company as human beings, shed antagonis,m and envision a beautiful world."



For Vikram Kochhar who stars in Zee Theatre's Raid, Lohri is a celebration of new beginnings and the harvest season. Like Sohaila, he too has beautiful memories of Lohri and recalls, "In my family, we all celebrate Lohri with great happiness. We collect wood for the bonfire, make popcorn, sing, and enjoy music and there is a general air of festivity in our home. Lohri is a big part of the Punjabi cultural experience." His message to his fans on Lohri is, "This is a festival of happiness that everyone should come together to celebrate, keeping aside unnecessary quarrels and arguments."