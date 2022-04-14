Soha Ali Khan appreciates hubby Kunal Kemmu's work in 'Abhay 3'

Kunal Kemmu's 'Abhay 3' is making headlines ever since the announcement of the third season of the series. Abhay franchise has a huge fan base, and the third season has seen an overwhelming response from critics and viewers alike. The series premiered on the 8th of April exclusively on ZEE5.

Abhay 3 is a crime thriller starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead as Special Task Officer - SP Abhay Pratab Singh. His character specializes in solving difficult and critical cases with integrity and intelligence. This season, the stakes are higher as Abhay faces an unexpected threat and a first in his journey as an officer. This season brings him on a face-off with Mrityu, a cult leader played by Vijay Raaz who is determined to create challenges for the commoners.

Kunal is a family man married to Bollywood celebrity Soha Ali khan and has a beautiful daughter Inaaya. Speaking about her husband’s recent release, Soha shared, “I have just watched a few episodes of Abhay 3 and have loved every bit of it. It has just gone better with each season and this in particular gives you a massive adrenaline rush with the fast paced thriller. I request viewers to watch it on ZEE5 as Abhay 3 is streaming now.”

'Abhay 3' is produced under the banner of Fiction Factory Productions. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series features Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Divya Agarwal, Tanuj Virwani, and Vidya Malvade.