Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for this US channel

Acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg will be a special reporter for US broadcaster NBC at the Paris Olympics this year, the network has announced, reprising his star turn at the Tokyo Games that delighted viewers.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris," he said in a statement issued late Sunday.

"It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness... We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned."

NBC's vice president of Olympic production Molly Solomon said that Snoop's commentating on dressage at the Tokyo Olympics had gone viral and "earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris."

"We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show," she said.

In a video published on Sunday, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper interviewed American athletes including gymnast Suni Lee and skater Jagger Eaton, bringing his signature style and humor.

Snoop Dogg made his debut as an Olympic consultant at the Tokyo Games in 2021, with observations that become overnight viral sensations.