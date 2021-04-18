Snoop Dogg joins Jamie Foxx starrer Netflix thriller 'Day Shift'

Snoop Dog is the new member of Jamie Foxx starrer vampire thriller series 'Day Shift'.



The Netflix series was originally announced last year with Jamie to play a vampire hunter. The movie will be helmed by debutant director J.J. Perry, known for his work as a second-unit director and stunt coordinator for The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot etc.



The Rapper will join Foxx alongside Scott Adkins, Meaghan Good, Karla Souza, Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax. The script was written by Tyler Tice.



The movie follows Jamie as “a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.”



As per the Hollywood Reporter, the producer credits are shared by Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment and Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx, Datari Turner and Peter Baxter are sharing the executive producer credits



The project is expected to debut on Netflix next year.