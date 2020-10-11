SNL: Jim Carrey's Joe Biden transforms into a fly on VP Mike Pence's head

After being a topic of discussion during the vice presidential debate last week, the fly took up all the attention once again over the weekend. On 'Saturday Night Live', Jim Carrey took became the now famous fly on Mike Pence’s head!



The insect caught the whole world's attention last week when it landed on Pence’s white hair and the Vice President didn't notice it for several minutes.



Just like always, Maya Rudolph took the spotlight by reprising her role as Kamala Harris while Beck Bennett played Vice President Mike Pence in this episode. The show began with Kate McKinnon playing the debate moderator Susan Page.

The show showed Carrey as Mr Biden, sitting at home with his wife Jill Biden having popcorn and watching the Vice Presidential debate between Mr Pence and Kamala Harris, and afterwards, he goes into the teleportation machine to become the fly. Jim comes out as a fly and later, he also turns into Jeff Goldblum, the one who fans suggested to play the insect on SNL in a reference to the actor's 1986 film 'The Fly'.



Afterwards, the second fly appears who is a reincarnated Herman Cain played by Kenan Thompson. The former Republican presidential candidate died in July, a month after being diagnosed with coronavirus.



''They invited me to a rally, said everything was fine, Herman. I catch corona, Donald Trump tells me, ‘Everything is fine', Herman'', he said.



Mr Cain said, ''The White House doctors check me out, tell me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman'. ''Three days later I’m gone. If you're watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that 'rona'.