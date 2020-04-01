Singers Kalie Shorr and Adam Schlesinger test positive for COVID-19

Joining the growing list of celebrities that have contracted coronavirus, country singer Kalie Shorr has announced that she has tested positive for the virus.



Meanwhile, songwriter-singer Adam Schlesinger has been hospitalised in New York after he contracted the viral infection.



Shorr took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she had tested positive. "Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19. I`m feeling significantly better, but it`s proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It`s endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously," she tweeted.



"The first few days were absolutely miserable. I`ve never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell," another tweet from the 25-year-old singer said.

Schlesinger, meanwhile, is in critical condition. As per a statement provided by his girlfriend, "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic."



The two singers joined other celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19.



According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally.