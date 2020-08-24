Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus

Weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for the virus on Monday.

In a statement issued to the media, the senior singer's son SP Charan said his father is stable and has tested negative for coronavirus. "Dear media friends. Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable and his corona test has become negative. will keep you posted about the updates," the statement read.



In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wished him a speedy recovery. A special prayer 'Usha Puja' was offered at the Sabarimala Temple earlier on Saturday for his speedy recovery.