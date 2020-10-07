Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad signs to American label Elektra Records

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad was on Wednesday was announced as one of the new signings to the American record label Elektra.



This makes the `Kasoor` singer the first-ever artist signed out of India to Elektra, which also has on its roster some of modern music`s most successful artists like multiple Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, Icelandic rockers Kaleo, and American rock band Young the Giant.



The news is heralded by the re-release of Prateek`s 2018 breakthrough EP `Cold/Mess,` the video of which has been streamed 10 million times on YouTube and has accumulated 10.29 million streams on Spotify.



The American label Elektra has, since its inception in 1950, played an important role in the development of contemporary folk music and rock music and recorded legendary artists as The Doors, the Eagles, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, and Jackson Browne.



In more recent years, Elektra`s roster of artists has included Metallica, Tracy Chapman, Phish, and Bjork.