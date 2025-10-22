Composer-singer Rishabh Tandon has reportedly died due to a sudden heart attack. He breathed his last on Tuesday night in Delhi.

The news was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram. According to the post, Rishabh was visiting his family in Delhi when the tragic incident took place. One of his close friends informed that the artist died suddenly after suffering a heart attack.

Who was Rishabh Tandon?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Mumbai-based singer, composer and actor was also known by the name Faqeer. His Instagram bio described him as “A believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva … Singer | Composer | Actor." Apart from composing and singing, Rishabh had also dabbled in acting and been part of projects like Faqeer – Living Limitless and Rashna: The Ray of Light. Besides music, Rishabh was also known for his affection for animals. He lived in Mumbai with his wife and kept several cats, dogs, and birds at home. Several of his social media posts include photos with his wife and pets.

Friends recalled that he was a soft-spoken and kind-hearted human being.

Viral's post mentioned that Rishabh had many unreleased songs that he had been working on before his untimely death. Fans and friends have been sharing emotional tributes on social media, remembering him as a kind person and a passionate artist.

Reacting on Viral's post, celebrity hair stylist Alim Hakim wrote, “Oh my God…. May his soul rest in peace.”

More about Rishabh's personal and professional life

Rishabh was rumoured to have been in a relationship with actress Sara Khan, which sparked widespread speculation about a potential marriage between the two. A picture of Sara with sindoor went viral at the time, though she later clarified that the couple was never married. Rishabh and Sara parted ways after being together for several years.

Rishabh later found love with Olesya Nedobegova, a Russian national who worked as the line producer for one of his digital series in Uzbekistan. In an interview with the Times of India, Rishabh recounted their first real meeting, describing it as a chance encounter that happened on the day he was leaving Uzbekistan, even though they didn’t communicate directly at that moment. The couple later married and shared a life filled with love and mutual support.

Rishabh and Olesya often shared photos on social media, giving glimpses of their lives together. The couple's last post together was on October 11 while celebrating Karwa Chauth, a festival celebrated by Hindu married couples.